Brooklyn Rider with Maeve Gilchrist

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

Category A $45 | Category B $35 | Category C $20

$10 students with ID and youth 18 and under, 20%-30% subscription discounts available

In this adventurous new collaboration, Brooklyn Rider and Celtic harp virtuoso Maeve Gilchrist come together to celebrate the roots and branches of Celtic music as both an ancient tradition and a living art form. Drawing from newly imagined settings of traditional repertoire, works composed for Brooklyn Rider, and material from Gilchrist’s groundbreaking new album the Harp Weaver, this performance will meld the string quartet with an emblem of ancient Ireland in a handshake between two traditions that is both timeless and breathtakingly new.

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
