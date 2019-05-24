Britishmania Beatles Tribute Band

The legend lives on with Britishmania the World’s Best Beatles Tribute Band. With mind blowing performances, and true to era attire, Britishmania recreates the Beatles revolution that changed the world. This legendary foursome delivers note for note theatrical performances that will take you back in time. Experience the worlds’ most iconic band today. Tickets are $35 general admission, $45 reserved seating
