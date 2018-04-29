Brigance Brigade Foundation Annual 5.7K Championship Race

On Sunday, April 29, 2018, the Brigance Brigade Foundation will host its 5th annual 5.7K Championship Run & 1.57 Mile Family Run/Walk event in the Canton neighborhood of Baltimore, Md. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Foundation which works to equip, encourage and empower people living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS.) The Foundation improves the quality of life for people battling the disease by providing equipment, resource guidance, support services, and research contributions.

In honor of former Baltimore Ravens player O.J. Brigance's jersey number (57), the event will feature a timed 5.7K run, a 1.57 mile family run/walk, and a Kid's Fun Run for youth ages 8 and under. After the races, participants are invited to spend the morning at the event's Celebration Village which will feature music, snacks and beverages for purchase, harbor views, vendor tables and tents, Awards will be given to our top three overall male and female 5.7K finishers.