The Branch Museum is pleased to present an exhibition of the exciting BridgePark project. BridgePark is an ambitious vision to create a world-class linear park running through both sides of downtown Richmond and across our beautiful James River, while engaging vital historical and natural sites along the route. The engaging 28-foot long architectural site model will be on display along with beautiful park renderings and exciting images highlighting the park plans.

On Saturday, February 2nd, the exhibit opens with an invitation to families to view the scale model of downtown Richmond and participate in an interactive model-building activity, inspired by BridgePark’s “Learning By Design” educational curriculum. Materials and prompts will be provided for kids young and old to build their own parks with the help of professional designers.

On Thursday, February 7th, Peter Culley, the creative leader and founder of Spatial Affairs Bureau, will lecture on the firm’s work, especially as it relates to Richmond.

BridgePark is led by design firm, Spatial Affairs Bureau, with offices in Richmond, Los Angeles, and London, together with the non-profit Richmond BridgePark Foundation.