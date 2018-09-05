Brian Kirk: "Natural Reaction"

The Art League 105 North Union St., Alexandria, Virginia 22314

Exhibit dates: September 5–October 7, 2018

Opening reception: Thursday, September 13, 6:30–8:00 pm

Printmaker and sculptor Brian Kirk manipulates the natural interaction of water and steel to create unique, rust-pattern prints that challenge assumptions of steel’s strength and durability. To create the prints, Kirk sandwiches his cut-out steel plate designs between two sheets of archival watercolor paper. The paper is then submerged in water, oxidizing the steel for several weeks as they develop mesmerizing patterns. Kirk’s prints, in a palette of rich ochre, orange, and brown invite viewers to join in the wonderment of the natural phenomena of rust.

