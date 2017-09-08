Brews & Burlesque - The Return!

Summer vacation is over. Brace yourself for the return of Brews & Burlesque, the first burlesque show inside a brewery, featuring the greatest variety of burlesque, comedy, sideshow and vaudeville performers from Virginia and beyond.
Featuring:
Dahlia D'Luxe - the Sensuously Silly Stripper,
Eliza Sidecar - the Picasso of Pasties,
and Shrimp Cocktail - a Whole Lotta Saucy,
all of whom are coming from Cleveland, OH to shake and shimmy for the river city,
and comedy from Von Michael.
Tickets are $10 in advance, $13 at the door. blacklistburlesque.com/buy-tickets.html
Show begins at 9pm. 21+ only. Free off-street parking.
Fine print:
All tickets are automatically for the next Brews & Burlesque show on the calendar. All sales are final. Will-call only; no physical tickets will be sent. Unclaimed will-call seats may be resold at 9:15pm. For more information, contact blacklistburlesque@gmail.com.