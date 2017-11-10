Brews & Burlesque: 80's Sneak Peek

Brews & Burlesque, the first burlesque show inside a brewery, features the greatest variety of burlesque, comedy, sideshow and vaudeville performers from Virginia and beyond. This month, you can get a sneak peak at some of the acts from I Wanna Rock! 80s burlesque at Dominion Arts Center
Featuring:
Ginger Jameson of DC,
Candida Valentina Official of Atlanta,
Frenchy J of Columbus,
Magnolia Minxxx of Savannah,
Marcee D'Sade of Richmond,
and as always Moxie LaBouche and Dante the Inferno.
Hosted by local comic extraordinare Dylan Vattelana.
Tickets are $10 in advance, $13 at the door. Show begins at 9pm. 21+ only. Free off-street parking.
Fine print:
All tickets are automatically for the next Brews & Burlesque show on the calendar. All sales are final. Will-call only; no physical tickets will be sent. Unclaimed will-call seats may be resold at 9:15pm. For more information, contact blacklistburlesque@gmail.com.