BrewHaHa Virginia Craft Beer Festival

18 or younger: Free; Adults: $18 before July 31, $24 after July 31, non-tasting ticket $10 (VIP tickets are $34).

In recognition of Virginia Craft Beer Month, the Virginia Historical Society will host its first annual “BrewHaHa ” craft beer festival on Saturday, August 5, 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.. The event will feature samples of rare historic beer recipes along with other beer selections from Ardent Craft Ales, Three Notch’d Brewing Company, Trapezium Brewing Co., Center of the Universe Brewing Company, Alewerks Brewing Company, The Virginia Beer Company, Stone Brewing Richmond, Blue Bee Cider, Buskey Cider, and Black Heath Meadery. The festival will also include live music and food options. Don’t miss this chance to sip history!

BrewHaHa General Admission

Time: 6:00-9:00 p.m.

Location: Virginia Historical Society

Ticket Price: $18 before July 31, $24 after July 31, non-tasting ticket is $10 (Purchase Tickets)

Ticket includes admission to event, eight 3 oz. beer sample tickets, commemorative tasting cup, and access to live music and food concessions. Enjoy free admission to VHS exhibitions including “Toys of the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s.” Additional beer tickets will be available for purchase.

BrewHaHa VIP Discussion and Tasting

Time: 4:30-6:00 p.m. and includes admission to BrewHaHa

Location: Virginia Historical Society

Ticket Price: $34 (Limited number of tickets available) (Purchase Tickets)

Ticket includes early admission to BrewHaHa , four additional 3 oz. sample tickets for the special tasting of historic beer recipes, commemorative tasting cup, refreshments, and a discussion by Virginia beer historians and brewers.

Admission to the festival is free for children 18 or younger. Beer tasters must be 21 years of age or older. All guests must have a ticket.

No Smoking, Coolers, Outside Food and Drink. Event will take place rain or shine.