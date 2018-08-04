BrewHaHa Virginia Craft Beer Festival

In the spirit of Virginia Craft Beer Month, the Virginia Museum of History & Culture will host its second annual "BrewHaHa" craft beer festival on Saturday, August 4. The event will feature beer selections from many of your favorite Virginia breweries, live music, and food options. We're also introducing a new VIP event, "Battle of the Brews", that showcases Richmond-area breweries' renditions of a historic beer recipe from our collection. Don't miss this chance to sip history! Attendees must be 21 years of age or older. All guests must have a ticket. No smoking, coolers, or outside food or drink. Event will take place rain or shine.

VIP Battle of the Brews (4:30 - 6:00 pm)

Also includes admission to the main festival (6:00 - 9:00 pm)

Taste modern revamps from metro Richmond breweries of a historic recipe for lemon beer found in our archives. Try a sample from each brewery and vote for your favorite. Meet the brewers and learn about the process behind their creations.

Participating Breweries: Isley, Ardent, Castleburg, Champion, Hardywood, and Canon & Draw.

VIP Judges: a panel of distinguished judges, including Frank Clark (Williamsburg Food Expert) and Lee Graves (Author of Richmond Beer).

Ticket Price: $36 until Friday, July 20th at 5pm when tickets increase to $40. Only 250 VIP tickets available!

Ticket Includes: admission to Battle of the Brews (4:30-6:00 pm) with the opportunity to try all six historic brews, access to the main festival featuring 10 Virginia breweries and 2 Virginia cideries (6:00-9:00 pm) with eight 3 oz. pour tickets, a commemorative tasting glass, and access to live music and food concessions. Also, enjoy free after-hours admission to special museum exhibitions The Commonwealth and the Great War and Inside Looking Out: The Art of Queena Stovall. Additional pour tickets will be available for purchase.

BrewHaHa Main Festival (6:00 - 9:00 pm)

Ticket Price: $24 until Friday, July 20th at 5pm when tickets increase to $30.

Ticket Includes: admission to the main festival featuring 10 Virginia breweries and 2 Virginia cideries with eight 3 oz. pour tickets, a commemorative tasting glass, and access to live music and food concessions. Also, enjoy free after-hours admission to special museum exhibitions The Commonwealth and the Great War and Inside Looking Out: The Art of Queena Stovall. Additional pour tickets will be available for purchase.

DESIGNATED DRIVER / NON-DRINKING TICKET (6:00 - 9:00 PM)

Ticket Price: $10

Ticket Includes: admission to the main festival atmosphere with access to live music and food concessions. Also, enjoy free after-hours admission to special museum exhibitions The Commonwealth and the Great War and Inside Looking Out: The Art of Queena Stovall.