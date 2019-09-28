Brewbies® Festival

To celebrate 10 years of Brewbies, we are honored to announce BREWBIES® is taking it to the East Coast! Join us on September 28th, 2019 at Champion Brewing in Charlottesville, VA!

Enjoy handcrafted beer from over 25 of the best breweries! With specialty pink beers made from local and regional breweries. 100% of the net profits from this festival will benefit Keep A Breast and Charlottesville Area Community Foundation!

Ticket Info:

Baller Status • VIP Early Entrance • $65 • Get in early and start enjoying beers from 1pm-6pm. Ticket includes custom Brewbies® glass, an i love boobies! bracelet, a shwag bag with goodies from our partners and early access to ALL of the unique and specialty beers available.

Planned Ahead • General Admission • $45 in advance • Enjoy the festival from 2-6pm. Ticket includes custom Brewbies® glass, an i love boobies! bracelet, samplings of over 60 different craft beers!

Early Access • Bring in 3-5 packages of non-perishable/canned goods or a $5 cash donation to be donated to a local area food bank and skip the line for your ticket type! (Think of it this way, you buy a VIP ticket and bring cans, you get in first. You buy a GA ticket and bring cans you are next in!

100% of the net profits will benefit Keep A Breast and CACF

This event is 21 years and older. All parties must show a valid ID for entrance. Sorry, No refunds will be made. Absolutely no children or pets are allowed. Last call will be at 5:30 pm. #RainOrShine

Sponsorship inquiries can be sent to Kate@Brewbies.org

Brewery requests can be sent to mel@brewbies.org