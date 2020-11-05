Bren Pointe Virtual Grand Opening

Winchester Homes, an award-winning regional homebuilder, is thrilled to introduce Bren Pointe, a brand-new 97-unit townhome community opening in Alexandria, Virginia. Set to open with a virtual grand opening event on Thursday, Nov. 5, Bren Pointe will unveil three unique home models including the Cameron, Quaker and Stevenson.

Open floorplans at Bren Pointe offer up to 2,237 square feet of living space and range from two to five bedrooms with two-and-a-half to five-and-a-half bathrooms. Options will include a fourth level with lofts, additional bedroom and bath and rooftop terraces. Flex living spaces and optional dens create an easy transition to a work-from-home lifestyle.

Located in Alexandria, Virginia, Bren Pointe is less than two miles to Van Dorn Metro station and within 15 minutes of National Harbor, Old Town Alexandria, Downtown Washington D.C., Tyson’s Corner Center, Reagan National Airport and Landmark Mall. Bren Pointe is centrally located just minutes away from the future home of Amazon’s HQ2 campus and convenient to both I-395 and I-495 connections. The Bren Pointe community amenities include access to a metro shuttle, a dog park and pet stations, a sport court and access to Bren Mar Recreation Association.

The project further solidifies Winchester Homes’ intention to continue expanding its footprint in Northern Virginia. The homebuilder has 11 current communities across the Washington metropolitan area, six of which opened within the last year. Bren Pointe townhomes are anticipated to start in the mid-$600,000s and begin pre-selling with one-on- one appointments immediately following the virtual grand opening event. The model homes will be located at 6251 Edsall Road Alexandria, VA 22304.