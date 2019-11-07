Breast Ultrasound with Tom Stavros 2019 | Breast Ultrasound CME | OB/GYN CME for Radiologists and Breast Surgeons, Sonographers in Virginia | eMedEvents

Breast Ultrasound with Tom Stavros is organized by World Class CME and will be held from Nov 07 - 10, 2019 at The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City, Arlington, Virginia, USA. The target audience for this medical event is Radiologists and radiology residents/ fellows, breast surgeons, sonographers, radiology technologists and advanced practitioners.
