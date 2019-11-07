Breast Ultrasound with Tom Stavros is organized by World Class CME and will be held from Nov 07 - 10, 2019 at The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City, Arlington, Virginia, USA. The target audience for this medical event is Radiologists and radiology residents/ fellows, breast surgeons, sonographers, radiology technologists and advanced practitioners.
Breast Ultrasound with Tom Stavros 2019 | Breast Ultrasound CME | OB/GYN CME for Radiologists and Breast Surgeons, Sonographers in Virginia | eMedEvents
The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City 1250 South Hayes Street, Virginia 22202
The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City 1250 South Hayes Street, Virginia 22202 View Map
Health & Wellness
Most Popular
A Remarkable Renovation
In turns Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home, a boarding house, and a museum, this Alexandria estate has seen its share of history. Read more
Coastal Renaissance
Revitalization in Cape Charles has helped establish the new Eastern Shore. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more