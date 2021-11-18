Breaking the Peace - From Armistice to Blitzkrieg (1919-1939)

Join Virginia War Memorial Director of Education, Jim Triesler, as he discusses how various world leaders viewed the Treaty of Versailles and its potential to maintain a lasting peace in Europe. Discover more about the impact of the Treaty on post-WWI Germany, and the steps taken, often in secret, to reverse the provisions of the Treaty.

