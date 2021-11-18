Breaking the Peace - From Armistice to Blitzkrieg (1919-1939)

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220

Join Virginia War Memorial Director of Education, Jim Triesler, as he discusses how various world leaders viewed the Treaty of Versailles and its potential to maintain a lasting peace in Europe. Discover more about the impact of the Treaty on post-WWI Germany, and the steps taken, often in secret, to reverse the provisions of the Treaty.

Although free, registration is needed: vawarmemorial.org/events

Short link: https://bit.ly/2XqETP6

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0IntipbFRj26SH7jzo8XRw

