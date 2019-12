Food Court on 3

Take part in holiday festivities provided by Tysons Corner Center, entertainment by Those Funny Little People (featured on America’s Got Talent), a balloon artist, holiday crafts, retailer activations from b8ta, LL Bean, Roots, and more, free breakfast and time with the Man in Red. The breakfast will be emceed by Tommy McFly and Kelly Collis from The Tommy Show. Event details and RSVP go to : https://www.tysonscornercenter.com/Events/Details/530671