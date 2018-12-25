Roll out of bed on December 25 and join us for a delicious hot breakfast at the Weinstein JCC! Eggs, potatoes, pancakes and more! Please RSVP at 804-285-6500.
Breakfast at the J
Weinstein JCC 5403 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226
Weinstein JCC 5403 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226
Food & Drink, Kids & Family
Dec 12, 2018
Dec 13, 2018
