Breakfast at the J

Weinstein JCC 5403 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226

Roll out of bed on December 25 and join us for a delicious hot breakfast at the JCC! Eggs, potatoes, pancakes and more! Please RSVP at 804-285-6500.

Weinstein JCC 5403 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226 View Map
Food & Drink Event, Kids & Family
8042856500
