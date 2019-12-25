Roll out of bed on December 25 and join us for a delicious hot breakfast at the JCC! Eggs, potatoes, pancakes and more! Please RSVP at 804-285-6500.
Breakfast at the J
Weinstein JCC 5403 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226
Weinstein JCC 5403 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226 View Map
Food & Drink Event, Kids & Family
Dec 5, 2019Dec 15, 2019
Most Popular
A Remarkable Renovation
In turns Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home, a boarding house, and a museum, this Alexandria estate has seen its share of history. Read more
Coastal Renaissance
Revitalization in Cape Charles has helped establish the new Eastern Shore. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more