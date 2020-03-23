Breakfast for Dinner - 50% Off

Amphora Restaurant 377 Maple Ave W , Virginia 22180

WE'RE OPEN DAILY & offering our Breakfast for Dinner special from our Breakfast Menu. Curbside pick up or dine-in only. Visit our website for menu, details and exclusions. While supplies last.

Amphora Restaurant 377 Maple Ave W , Virginia 22180
Food & Drink Event, Kids & Family
703-938-7877
