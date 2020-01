Join us in celebrating Women’s History Month with a FREE screening of “Megan Leavey” (2017, PG-13) - a story of a Marine and her military working K9 - followed by a panel discussion with women veterans of the Global War on Terrorism (GWOT).

Doors open at 10:00 AM. Movie begins at 10:30 AM. Snacks will be available during the film.

Free and open to the public with free parking.