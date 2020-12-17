The Branch Virtual Holiday Celebration

This year, instead of our in-person get together, we will be broadcasting live from The Branch Museum December 17 at 6:30 PM. Join us for an evening of holiday cheer! Branch family descendants will bring you through the home to rooms not always seen by the public and share stories about the family’s holidays at the house. There will be an auction with a winner announced during the broadcast and you will also get a chance to see some of the amazing Gingerbread Design Competition entries on display

If you live in Richmond, you can get a holiday party box filled with a specially curated selection of hors d’oeuvres (vegetarian options available) from A Sharper Palate and a few interactive surprises which can be picked up at the Branch before the event. If you’re feeling festive you can add a bottle of wine to your party box, too! Enjoy some treats as you sit back and are transported to the holiday season festivities at The Branch House.