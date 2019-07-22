The Branch Museum Architecture Camp

2019 Architecture Camp Dates (for rising 6th through 8th graders)

June 17-21

June 24-28

July 8-12

July 22-26

August 5-9

Registration Fee: $300

Architecture Camp is a 5 day experience that immerses campers in the world of architecture and design. The Branch house is their workshop, as they learn to appreciate the built environment that surrounds them, and most importantly, how they can improve it in a positive way! Campers are challenged to think critically about architecture, and empowered to believe that design can improve quality of life, and impact their community. Campers participate in projects that involve 2-D and 3-D design challenges and learn about professional careers in design.

Architecture Camp is a program for rising 6th through 8th grade students using the Branch House as a learning tool and art object. Camp curriculum explores all steps of the building and design process using Virginia Standards of Learning and STEAM principals that drive education today. Campers work with different materials and learn about building techniques, methods of construction, observation techniques and figurative sketching while using the Branch House as a workshop.

Campers will:

· Learn about Richmond’s rich architectural history and contemporary architecture.

· Use inventive and resourceful design to improve their quality of life and impact their community.

· Be introduced to design related careers and professional opportunities.