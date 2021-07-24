With the Branch family tour, you will step back in time to 1919 and hear about the art collecting, travels, parties, and philanthropy of John and Beulah Branch as well as their role in Richmond and beyond. Picture what it would have been like to live in this magnificent building over a century ago and learn how it became the public art space that it is today. Join us on this tour as an esteemed guest of the Branch family, exploring The Branch from a uniquely personal perspective.