The Branch Centennial Lecture Series: Susan Piedmont-Palladino

to Google Calendar - The Branch Centennial Lecture Series: Susan Piedmont-Palladino - 2019-04-25 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Branch Centennial Lecture Series: Susan Piedmont-Palladino - 2019-04-25 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Branch Centennial Lecture Series: Susan Piedmont-Palladino - 2019-04-25 18:30:00 iCalendar - The Branch Centennial Lecture Series: Susan Piedmont-Palladino - 2019-04-25 18:30:00

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 2501 Monument Avenue, Virginia 23220

Drawing toward the World: Otto Eggers and the National Gallery of Art

Susan Piedmont-Palladino, Director of Virginia Tech’s Washington Alexandria Architecture Center (WAAC), and a consulting curator and writer with the National Building Museum in Washington will speak about Otto Eggers—a partner of John Russell Pope. Eggers was another outstanding professional involved in the design and execution of The Branch House. Pope’s partner, Eggers completed the National Archives, the Jefferson Memorial and the West Building of the National Gallery of Art commissions after Pope’s death in 1937.

Advance Registration Required; Tickets are non-refundable

Info
The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 2501 Monument Avenue, Virginia 23220 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
804-644-3041
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - The Branch Centennial Lecture Series: Susan Piedmont-Palladino - 2019-04-25 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Branch Centennial Lecture Series: Susan Piedmont-Palladino - 2019-04-25 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Branch Centennial Lecture Series: Susan Piedmont-Palladino - 2019-04-25 18:30:00 iCalendar - The Branch Centennial Lecture Series: Susan Piedmont-Palladino - 2019-04-25 18:30:00
Venture On

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular