The Branch Centennial Lecture Series: Susan Piedmont-Palladino

Drawing toward the World: Otto Eggers and the National Gallery of Art

Susan Piedmont-Palladino, Director of Virginia Tech’s Washington Alexandria Architecture Center (WAAC), and a consulting curator and writer with the National Building Museum in Washington will speak about Otto Eggers—a partner of John Russell Pope. Eggers was another outstanding professional involved in the design and execution of The Branch House. Pope’s partner, Eggers completed the National Archives, the Jefferson Memorial and the West Building of the National Gallery of Art commissions after Pope’s death in 1937.

