The Branch Centennial Lecture Series: James B. Garrison

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 2501 Monument Avenue, Virginia 23220

The Branch House and John Russell Pope's Inspirations from England

James Garrison, an architect with over 35 years of experience in historic preservation will speak about the important role of The Branch House in Richmond’s history as well as its importance for the legacy of its architect John Russell Pope. Garrison’s work has included research and restoration work on many National Historic Landmark structures including the National Gallery of Art and several state capitols. He is the author of “Mastering Tradition, The Residential Architecture of John Russell Pope.”

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 2501 Monument Avenue, Virginia 23220
