A Grand Tour of the 1880s: Beulah’s Adventures in Art (and Romance)

Caroline Rennolds Milbank, a fashion historian and author, will speak about her ancestor Beulah Gould Branch as a young woman travelling abroad for the first time. From Beulah’s diaries and letters home come tales of adventure, danger, a growing passion for art, history and even flirtation.

Advance Registration Required; Tickets are non-refundable