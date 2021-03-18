Braddock's Tars: Common Sailors and the Braddock Expedition

A little known party of thirty-three Royal Navy sailors marched with Braddock's army in the 1755 expedition to attack Fort Duquesne that ended at disastrous failure on the banks of the Monogahela. In Braddock's Tars: Common Sailors and the Braddock Expedition, Kyle Dalton will use their story as a lens to look at the larger picture of common sailors in the British Atlantic World and tell us what we can learn from ordinary people in extraordinary situations. Tickets are $5 per Zoom link

