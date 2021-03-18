A little known party of thirty-three Royal Navy sailors marched with Braddock's army in the 1755 expedition to attack Fort Duquesne that ended at disastrous failure on the banks of the Monogahela. In Braddock's Tars: Common Sailors and the Braddock Expedition, Kyle Dalton will use their story as a lens to look at the larger picture of common sailors in the British Atlantic World and tell us what we can learn from ordinary people in extraordinary situations. Tickets are $5 per Zoom link
Braddock's Tars: Common Sailors and the Braddock Expedition
to
Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314
Education & Learning, History
Mar 6, 2021May 21, 2021
