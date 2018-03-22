Box Kit Houses

Did you know that in the first half of the 20th century it was popular to purchase a kit house from a catalogue? A typical house from Sears would ship by rail in two box cars and include about 30,000 pieces. Over 100,000 kit homes were built in the United States between 1908 and 1940, including several in Richmond. Join us for a lecture by Historic Richmond with Marc Wagner as we explore the history and construction of kit houses. $20 per person, online registration required.