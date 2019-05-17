Bowen McCauley Dance Company Spring Performance

A world premiere from Artistic Director and Choreographer Lucy Bowen McCauley, set to Igor Stravinsky’s Suite Italienne from Pulcinella, played live by Arlington’s National Chamber Ensemble; new duet, At the Seams danced by Ilana Goldman and Washington Ballet’s Sona Kharatian featuring composers/musicians, cellist Logan Castro and pianist Daniel Smith; McCauley’s dance commissioned by Drexel University, Lissajous, with musical accompaniment by composer Dr. Jordan Alexander Key. The evening will finish with the return of McCauley’s Du Vent et des Vagues to Franz Liszt’s Années de Pèlerinage played live by pianist Nikola Paskalov.

Performance Timing: Part One - 45 min.; Intermission - 15 min.; Part Two - 30 min.

Join Lucy and several of our featured Artists for a post-performance talk back from the stage on Friday, May 17 (only).

The Company will host a closing night party in the Kennedy Center Roof Terrace Restaurant on Saturday, May 18.

PATRON NOTE: The Kennedy Center Box Office is selling tickets for the dance performances ONLY. Patrons who wish to purchase tickets for the Saturday performance AND the closing night party should contact Bowen McCauley Dance Company at (703) 910-5175.