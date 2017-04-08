bow-WOW-walk

Join us on Saturday, April 8th for a K-9 2.5K to support the animals and life-saving programs of the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA. The walk and festival is sure to delight both two-legged and four-legged fun-seekers alike. The walk will begin at Lee Park and wind through Charlottesville’s historic downtown mall neighborhood before returning to Lee Park for a post-walk festival sure to WOW our doggie friends. The festival will feature human and doggie entertainment, canine competition, treats for humans and pups, and a pack of animal-friendly sponsors.