Restaurant Week is a favorite time for locals. What’s better than great food & drinks at some of Old Town's best restaurants? This year our boutiques are staying open late so you can enjoy great dining AND great shopping – All during Alexandria’s Restaurant Week, August 18-27! Please note that Sunday hours are until 6pm unless otherwise noted.
Boutiques Up Late
Old Town Boutique District King Street, Alexandria, Virginia 22314
Old Town Boutique District King Street, Alexandria, Virginia 22314 View Map
Fashion & Trunk Shows
