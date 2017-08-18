Boutiques Up Late

Old Town Boutique District King Street, Alexandria, Virginia 22314

Restaurant Week is a favorite time for locals. What’s better than great food & drinks at some of Old Town's best restaurants? This year our boutiques are staying open late so you can enjoy great dining AND great shopping – All during Alexandria’s Restaurant Week, August 18-27! Please note that Sunday hours are until 6pm unless otherwise noted.

Old Town Boutique District King Street, Alexandria, Virginia 22314
