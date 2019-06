Please join us for our fifth annual fundraising gala, Bourbon & Boxwood. Guests will enjoy a delightful evening under the stars in the beautiful gardens of the Mary Washington House, with heavy hors d'oeuvres, an open bar, and a bourbon tasting. The house will be open for tours. There will be live music with bands to be announced.

All proceeds serve to further the mission of Washington Heritage Museums, including the preservation of our four 18th century museums, and the stories they told.