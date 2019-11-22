Bough & Dough Shop and Deck the Walls

to Google Calendar - Bough & Dough Shop and Deck the Walls - 2019-11-22 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bough & Dough Shop and Deck the Walls - 2019-11-22 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bough & Dough Shop and Deck the Walls - 2019-11-22 10:00:00 iCalendar - Bough & Dough Shop and Deck the Walls - 2019-11-22 10:00:00

Hexagon House 530 Amherst Street , City of Winchester, Virginia 22601

The Bough & Dough Shop is a boutique-style holiday gift shop held as part of Preservation of Historic Winchester’s annual Holiday House Tour. This 43 year old tradition returns in 2019 to the Hexagon House as an artisan-driven boutique with fresh cut greenery. More than thirty artists and vendors are expected to provide high quality, juried products from home decor, baked goods, greeting cards, original art, fine furniture, quilts, glass, ornaments, books, and more! Concurrently, the Shenandoah Arts Council will host the Deck the Walls event upstairs as a member art exhibition and market. The Shop is open Tuesdays-Saturdays and Sundays in December. We invite you to visit our unique architectural gem and enjoy a no-pressure holiday shopping experience for one of a kind gifts and sweet treats.

Info

Hexagon House 530 Amherst Street , City of Winchester, Virginia 22601 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Markets
540-667-3577
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Bough & Dough Shop and Deck the Walls - 2019-11-22 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bough & Dough Shop and Deck the Walls - 2019-11-22 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bough & Dough Shop and Deck the Walls - 2019-11-22 10:00:00 iCalendar - Bough & Dough Shop and Deck the Walls - 2019-11-22 10:00:00
Something For Everyone

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular