Born of Empires: A Brief History of the Filipino American Community of Hampton Roads through Military Service

Sunday, May 5 at 1 p.m.

To commemorate the service of Filipino Americans in the United States Navy during Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, this lecture will examine the complex history between the United States and the Philippines. Also learn about the service of African Americans from Virginia in the Philippine American War, the service of Filipino Americans in the United States Army and Navy and the growth of that community in Southeast Virginia through military service. The lecture will also highlight the stories of six Filipino American families who immigrated to the United States through service in the United States Navy. A reception will follow the lecture. This free program is presented by the Chrysler Museum of Art and the Filipino American National Historical Society–Hampton Roads Chapter with grant support from the Virginia Humanities. Free.