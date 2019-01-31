Born at the Bottom of the Ship

James and Zsudayka Terrell

Exhibit dates: January 31-March 4, 2019

Born at the Bottom of the Ship investigates the identity of the descendants of Africans brought to America, and how that identity still exists in the new tribe - Blacks, who are uniquely African American while also being considered neither. James and Zsudayka Terrell address this disconnect in Born at the Bottom of the Ship by creating their own collection of portraits that feature traditional African references incorporated within modernity. James Terrell and Zsudayka Nzinga Terrell are a husband and wife team of visual artists living in Washington, DC. They paint beautiful, vibrant afro futurist abstract portraits. Both artists have been featured in galleries and museums across the country. The Terrells work closely with local nonprofits to develop youth art programming in their community, and both have been teaching art for 10+ years. Meet the artists at the reception February 9, 6-8 pm hosted by the Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. (9419 Battle St., Manassas, VA 20110). Receptions are free and open to the public.