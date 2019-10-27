Recognized as a leading interpreter of Rachmaninoff, Moscow-born Israeli pianist Boris Giltburg is deeply admired for his “singing line, variety of touch and broad dynamic palette capable of great surges of energy” (Washington Post), as well as his impassioned, narrative-driven approach to performance: “the interplay of spiritual calm and emphatic engagement is gripping, and one could not wish for a more illuminating, lyrical or more richly phrased interpretation” (Suddeutsche Zeitung). His collaborative nature has allowed him to perform with renowned orchestras including Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie, Philharmonia Orchestra and Israel Philharmonic. Giltburg's work with the Pavel Haas Quartet was awarded a Gramophone Award in 2018 for its recording of the Dvořák Piano Quintet on Supraphon.
Boris Giltburg
Armstrong Concert Hall 702 University Drive, Virginia 22601
Armstrong Concert Hall 702 University Drive, Virginia 22601
Concerts & Live Music
