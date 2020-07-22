The Borgen Project Session

Join for a 20-30 minute awareness discussion on our mission of the non-profit organization The Borgen Project. Feel free to ask questions after the lecture and bring whoever is interested in ending global poverty. We will be located outside the museum in the sculpture gardens.
