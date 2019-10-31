"Boos & Brews" Museum Mixer

Treat, don’t trick, yourself with an evening of drinks, food and fun at the Virginia Living Museum! Sip on brews from local breweries, and "bone appetit" on tasty treats from Wild Side Cafe.

Activities include hitting the dance floor with our DJ; exploring the museum's exhibits; a costume contest; the "Selfie Safari" (find the hidden pumpkins) and our S’mores Station!

Featured breweries at the cash bar are Sly Clyde Ciderworks, St. George Brewing Company,Silver Hand Meadery.

Tickets are $20 ($25 day of event), includes four tasting tickets; S'mores Station is $3 extra. Group ticket rates available. For ages 21 and up. Details and tickets at the website.