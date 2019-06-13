BookTails: Edna St. Vincent Millay - Drinking Between the Sheets

Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226

Book People and The Wooden Spoon Café Present BookTails: Edna St. Vincent Millay - Drinking Between the Sheets. BookTails: Blending fine literature with craft cocktails. Spend an engaging evening with the works of the great Edna St. Vincent Millay and her favorite libations paired with hand-crafted sweet and savory bites.

Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226
8042884346
