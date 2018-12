Book People and The Wooden Spoon Café Present: BookTails: Dorothy Parker and the Three Martini Party

BookTails: Blending fine literature with craft cocktails

Spend an engaging evening with the works of the great Dorothy Parker and her favorite libations paired with hand-crafted sweet and savory bites.

Reservations recommended—Call or email The Wooden Spoon Café at (804) 401-8999 or TWSCafe@gmail.com

“I’m not a writer with a drinking problem; I’m a drinker with a writing problem.” Dorothy Parker