BookTails: The Beat Poets

Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226

Book People and The Wooden Spoon Café present The Beats at Whiskey A-Go-Go. Celebrate National Poetry Month with the Beat Poets and their Favorite Libations. Featuring readings from Susan Hankla author of Clinch River, Derek Kannemeyer author of An Alphabestiary, Joanna Lee author of Dissections, and Ron Smith (Virginia Poet Laureate Emerita) author of The Humility of the Brutes. $35/ person. Reservations recommended. Call or email The Wooden Spoon Café at (804) 401-8999 or TWSCafe@gmail.com.

Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226 View Map
Food & Drink, Talks & Readings
8042884346
