Book Talk With Warren E: Milteer Jr.: Beyond Slavery’s Shadow

Segregation, exclusion, disfranchisement, and discriminatory punishment were ingrained in the collective experiences of free people of color in the South. Nevertheless, they defended their families and established organizations and businesses. Delve into the wide range of social interactions and life outcomes for the South’s free people of color to explain societal contradictions that continue to appear in the modern United States.

Warren E. Milteer Jr. is assistant professor of history at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and the author of North Carolina’s Free People of Color, 1715–1885.