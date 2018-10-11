Book Talk with Thompson Mayes

Thompson McCord Mayes, vice president and senior counsel at the National Trust for Historic Preservation, has spent his professional career preserving old places. In 2013, Tom was awarded the National Endowment for the Arts Rome Prize in Historic Preservation by the American Academy in Rome, and subsequently spent a six-month residency in Rome as a Fellow of the Academy. The essays that are collected in his publication, “Why Old Places Matter,” came about as a result of that experience. Join us at Montpelier for a discussion, book signing, and reception with Mayes. Talk will begin at 6PM in the Grand Salon at the David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center. Reception will follow from 7-8PM. $50/person (free for Montpelier members). RSVP to Karen Costello at kcostello@montpelier.org, 540-672-4370, or register online.

