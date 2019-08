For Walt Whitman, “the land entire” was the most fitting memorial to the war dead, “South or North, ours all.” Join us for a journey through Civil War memory and meaning as photographer Robert Schultz explores how his work and that of collaborating photographer Binh Danh, paired with the poetry and prose of Walt Whitman, creates a striking War Memoranda for today.

Cost: Included with museum admission; free to ACWM members. Fee without admission $5