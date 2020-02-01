Uncover the amazing true story of five boys who were kidnapped in the North and smuggled into slavery in the Deep South—and their daring attempt to escape and bring their captors to justice.
Book Talk with Richard Bell: "Stolen"
The American Civil War Center at Historic Tredegar 500 Tredegar Street , Richmond, Virginia 23219
Education & Learning, History, Talks & Readings
