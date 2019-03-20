Book Talk with Megan Taylor Shockley on “Creating a Progressive Commonwealth: Women Activists, Feminism, and the Politics of Social Change in Virginia, 1970s–2000s"

In honor of National Women's History Month, author Megan Taylor Shockley will speak about her new book, "Creating a Progressive Commonwealth: Women Activists, Feminism, and the Politics of Social Change in Virginia, 1970s–2000s." This innovative study illustrates how feminists in the state challenged the traditional patriarchal system and engaged directly with the legislature through grassroots educational efforts on three major initiatives: passage of the Equal Rights Amendment, protection of abortion rights, and pursuit of legal and social rights for survivors of domestic and sexual violence. Shockley challenges the monolithic view of the region as a conservative bastion and argues that feminist advocates have provided crucial social progressive force. A research professor of history at Clemson University, Shockley, is also the coauthor of "Changing History: Virginia Women Through Four Centuries," published by the Library of Virginia. A book signing will follow the talk. For more information, contact emma.ito@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3726.