Book Talk with Ken Rutherford: America’s Buried History

Historic Tredegar 500 Tredegar Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219

Victim-activated landmines were used on a widespread basis for the first time in the American Civil War. Discover how these "weapons that wait" transitioned from “tools of cowards” to an accepted form of warfare.

Historic Tredegar 500 Tredegar Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219
