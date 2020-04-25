Victim-activated landmines were used on a widespread basis for the first time in the American Civil War. Discover how these "weapons that wait" transitioned from “tools of cowards” to an accepted form of warfare.
Book Talk with Ken Rutherford: America’s Buried History
Historic Tredegar 500 Tredegar Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219
History, Meeting, Talks & Readings
Mar 10, 2020Apr 5, 2020
