Join the American Civil War Museum at our Historic Tredegar site for our Book Talk with Jonathan White! Registration encouraged; space is limited.

Many African Americans of the Civil War era felt a personal connection to Abraham Lincoln and despite tremendous injustice and discrimination, wrote to the president seeking redress of their grievances. Through more than 120 letters, discover how African Americans felt about the president and how they understood the possibilities and limits of the power invested in the federal government.

Jonathan W. White is associate professor of American studies at Christopher Newport University and author or editor of several previous books, including Midnight in America: Darkness, Sleep, and Dreams during the Civil War.