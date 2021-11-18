Book Talk with Jack Trammell: Civil War Richmond

Few American cities have experienced the trauma of war on the level that Richmond did as the capital of the Confederacy. The city was transformed with the creation of a massive hospital system, military training camps, new industries and shifting social roles for everyone, including women and African Americans. Discover the excitement, and eventually bitter disappointment, of Richmond at war.

Jack Trammell, Ph.D., is the author of more than twenty books, including The Richmond Slave Trade. He teaches at Mount Saint Mary’s University in Maryland, where he specializes in social history and disability history.