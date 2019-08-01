Book Talk: Dixie's Daughters: Shaping Culture in the American South with Karen L. Cox

The American Civil War Center at Historic Tredegar 500 Tredegar Street , Richmond, Virginia 23219

While recent events have focused on the United Daughters of the Confederacy's monument building efforts in the early 20th Century, Dr. Karen Cox argues that the Daughters had a far-reaching agenda with implications for race relations that are still with us today. Discover the UDC's work--especially its efforts to shape the worldview of young white southerners--during the organization's heyday between 1894 and World War I.

Admission $8, Free for Members

Education & Learning, History, Talks & Readings
