What was it about Generals Lee and Jackson--their styles, friendship, even their faith--that cemented them together into a fighting machine? Discover what made this "Great Partnership" work.
Book Talk with Christian B. Keller–“The Great Partnership”
Historic Tredegar 500 Tredegar Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219
History, Religion & Spirituality, Talks & Readings
Feb 11, 2020
Feb 12, 2020
